Millions of dollars in state funding helping entrepreneurs get back to business

ROCKFORD — Illinois Back to Business grant program application is open providing funding to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local business owners were given the opportunity to learn more about the grant and the application process during an informational forum hosted by Positive Reflections Community Outreach.
"Things like this help not only new business owners but existing business owners or entrepreneurs to grow and prosper,” said Yolanda Nikki Green, Owner of Grace Wood Estates and Property.
The Illinois Back To Business (B2B) grant program consists of $175 million allocated between eligible businesses.
$75 million for hotels, $50 million for restaurants, and another $50 million for business in creative arts according to State Representative Maurice West.
Representative West wants to see every penny go to a business in need.
"We need to make sure that no stone is left unturned, and no money is left coming back to the state. This money is truly meant to help our sectors come back to life and get back to a place where they can provide great services for our community,” said Representative West.
"It will give us better leverage as far as tools that we need to keep moving,” Shawna Young, Owner of Dust and Clean added.
According to Representative West businesses that previously received COVID relief of $10,000 or more will not be eligible for the grant.
Applications for the Back to Business (B2B) grant program opened on April 5th and will close on May 10th and can be found here.