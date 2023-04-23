Millions of dollars in state funding helping entrepreneurs get back to business

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT /9 AM EDT/ MONDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT /9 AM EDT/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold such as covering them or bringing them indoors. &&