Mill Road, Perryville Road intersection in Cherry Valley to close Monday

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the intersection of Mill Road and Perryville Road in Cherry Valley will close on Monday, September 11.
The work is part of a larger construction project of the new Perryville Road bridge over Interstate 39.
Elements of the project will include reconstructing the intersection and changing its grade elevation.
Local access to Mill Road will be provided from Bypass U.S. 20.
A marked detour will use Harrison Avenue, Mulford Road, and Linden Road.
Work is expected to finish by December 1, but local access will be allowed at the intersection once the reconstruction is completed.
The $7.9 million Perryville Road project will replace the existing bridge with a new structure that will accommodate the widening of I-39 under the bridge.
The new bridge structure will also be winder than the existing one.
Motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.