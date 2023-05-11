Midway Village to host Rockford Peaches exhibition game on Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Rockford's Midway Village Museum will host a Rockford Peaches exhibition game on Saturday, May 13.
Women of the Rockford Peaches Baseball Living History League will kick off the first event of the season in the Victorian Village.
The event, called "Peaches Playdate," is from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with the first pitch thrown at 1:00 p.m.
Visitors can also visit the Rockford Peaches "Girls of Summer" exhibit featured in the Main Museum Center as well as enjoy a Living History experience in the village with costumed interpreters sharing 1940s Rockford stories.
Rock Valley College's women's softball teams and the Rockford "Lil' Peaches" girl's youth baseball team will also participate in the exhibition game.
Concessions and souvenirs will be available for purchase.
Limited bleacher seating is available, but picnic blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged.
The event is outdoors and will be held rain or shine.