Midway Village Museum presents 'Tipsy History' on Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
Midway-Village-Museum-Web-Pic
By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Midway Village Museum in Rockford is hosting "Tipsy History," a unique event held in the Victorian Village from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13.

The museum is located at 6799 Guilford Road in Rockford.

Attendees to the event will see how the 18th Amendment changed daily life in Rockford, entering a Victorian Village that has transformed into a 1920s dry town. 

Prohibition history will be taught be re-enactors and historic interprets by fun skits featuring federal raids, bank heists, illegal distilleries, speakeasys, women's suffrage marches, and more.

Colorful displays, vintage automobiles and stories from Rockford in the 1920s will add to the experience.

“Tipsy History highlights a unique and dramatic part of Rockford’s history by showing how residents adapted to the temperance movement, including the creative ways they skirted a new law that many residents opposed. Join us to learn and be entertained!” said Kendall Clair, Museum Educator.

Admission rates for the exhibit are as follows:

Members are free

Children ages 0 to 4 are free

Adults are $14

Children ages 5 to 12 are $12

Guests who are 21 and older will receive a wristband for sampling alcohol.

Please note that the event is rain or shine, there are no refunds or rain checks.

Visitors may purchase tickets online at midwayvillage.com or by calling 815-397-9112. 

