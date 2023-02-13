Michigan State Police release pictures of alleged shooting suspect

East Lansing, Mi — Michigan State Police and Public Safety have released photos of the man who alleged killed three people on campus and hurt several others.
Officials confirmed after 10:30 p.m. Monday that five people were in the hospital with a range in condition along with the three pronounced dead.
Michigan State University Police have cancelled all classes and athletic activities for the next two days and have given a strict warning for people not to come to campus.
Authorities believe the suspect ran away on foot, and police are actively searching for that person tonight.
*This is a developing story and will be updated with new information when it becomes available*