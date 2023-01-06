 Skip to main content
Michigan Man Charged With Predatory Crimes Toward Rockford Child

  • Updated
ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Michigan man was arrested last month for predatory crimes against a child. 

On October 24, the Rockford Police Department was contacted to investigate a report of sexual abuse against a child under the age of 13 in the 2600 block of Craig Hill Road. 

According to a news release, an investigation led to the identification of Dallas Held, 39, as the suspect. The victim and suspect were both known to each other. 

A warrant was later issued for Held's arrest and on December 15 Held was taken into custody in a Delta County jail in Michigan. On Wednesday, Held was transferred to Winnebago County Jail. 

Held has been charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault. 

