Mexican wolf puppies born at Brookfield Zoo part of species recovery program

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — In the coming weeks, Brookfield Zoo guests will only be able to see one of seven Mexican wolf puppies, a male, born April 27.
On May 6, the six other puppies were brought back to the wild and placed in Mexican wolf dens as part of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services' Mexican Wolf Recovery Program.
The recent litter born at Brookfield Zoo is the second for an alpha wolf pair (4-year-old Vivilette and 10-year-old Amigo) who have lived at the Zoo's Regenstein Wolf Woods since 2020 and 2021.
“We are proud to be a partner in the Mexican Wolf Recovery Program,” said Mark Wanner, director of carnivore/small mammal care and conservation for the Chicago Zoological Society.
"It is very rewarding knowing that Brookfield Zoo is contributing to help repopulate this iconic species that was once extirpated in the wild. To be able to share why the Mexican wolf is so important to its native ecosystem, hopefully inspires our guests to care and support conservation efforts for the species.”
At nine days old, the six puppies, accompanied by veterinary and animal care staff from the Zoo, were flown to Arizona.
From there, the Mexican Wolf Interagency Field Team placed three of the puppies in a wild pack in southeast New Mexico.
“This year we fostered 16 Mexican wolf pups from our partner facilities to the wild,” said Brady McGee, Mexican Wolf Recovery coordinator for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
“These genetically valuable pups, along with those from previous years, are vitally important to improving the genetic diversity of the wild population of Mexican wolves. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the collective efforts of everyone involved in this conservation endeavor, including Brookfield Zoo.”
Mexican wolves are the rarest subspecies of gray wolves in North America. In 1976, the species was added to the Endangered Species list.
About 4,000 wolves once lived in an area that included central and northern Mexico and the southwestern United States.
The Chicago Zoological Society, which manages Brookfield Zoo, has been a partner in the multi-agency recovery program since 2003.