Metra to spearhead Chicago train service to Rockford and Belvidere by 2027

ROCKFORD — The Stateline is getting further down the tracks for its service to Chicago.

On Thursday morning, Governor Pritzker and state leaders announced that Metra is the operator for the new passenger service which will connect Rockford, Belvidere and Huntley to Chicago.

The partnership between Illinois Department of Transportation and Metra will restore service that was discontinued in 1981.

The first trains are anticipated to start running by late 2027, offering efficient travel with stops in between the two cities.

“With this new service, we’re connecting more communities and creating greater opportunities for people across the state line region,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

“From the hundreds of construction and engineering jobs created by our planned rail improvements to the increased economic growth that comes with heightened connectivity, all the way to the long-lasting reduction in pollution and traffic congestion that will stem from more efficient rail alternatives to driving, the new Rockford Intercity Passenger Rail service will have positive impacts that will strengthen northern Illinois for years to come.”

"The work to restore rail service linking Rockford, Belvidere, and surrounding communities to Chicago will open doors to support local economies and pave the way to safe, reliable transportation for all," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton.

"When we are connected, we go further together. This project is a major milestone in that mission so that our regions can continue moving in the right direction."

Metra will apply its Milwaukee District West line and relationships with the Union Pacific Railroad to extend service beyond Elgin to reach Rockford, with expected stops in Huntley and Belvidere.

"This will be a game-changer for Rockford and Belvidere,” said State Senator Steve Stadelman, (D-Rockford).

“Restoring passenger rail service to Chicago has been one of my priorities and will spur economic development across northern Illinois. Selection of Metra as the operator is an important step in passenger rail becoming a reality again, making the Rockford region a more attractive place to work and live.”

“Today we’re finally on the path of restoring a vital and historic connection between Rockford and Chicago,” said State Rep. Maurice West, (D-Rockford). “By bringing quality rail service to our area, we’re creating new economic opportunities for countless residents – particularly those who do not own a car. This Metra line will attract more visitors to our city, support jobs and make our community a better place to live. I’m excited to see the significant impact this will have.”

“Bringing Metra service to our area is a game changer for our region,” said State Rep. Dave Vella, (D-Rockford). “By better connecting Rockford and Belvidere to Chicago, this project is going to create jobs, open up economic opportunities and generate more interest in our community. This development has been a long time coming, and I appreciate the years of advocacy and hard work that has made today a reality.”

“I am thrilled that we are one giant step closer to having passenger rail service from Rockford to Chicago. It has been a long time in the making and something that a lot of people didn’t believe would actually happen,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. “Rockford is, unfortunately, known for getting so close to having something great and then letting it slip away. I’m proud that this rail project is on track and moving forward with service planned to start in 2027, in large part due to Gov. Pritzker’s and Sen. Stadelman’s staunch advocacy.”

“This is a major step for Metra to journey outside our six-county, Chicago-area home, but it is something we are well-prepared to do,” said Metra CEO and Executive Director Jim Derwinski. “We know how to operate passenger trains – we’ve been doing it for nearly 40 years, through polar vortexes and hot streaks and pandemics and with an on-time performance rate that is the envy of our peers. And we could not be more excited that we will soon be providing service to Rockford.”

“Union Pacific couldn’t be prouder of the partnerships we’ve forged with Metra and the Illinois Department of Transportation to expand passenger rail service in Illinois,” said Union Pacific Chairman, President and CEO Lance Fritz. “This project underscores the opportunities that exist when the public and private sector work together.”

“All across the state, Rebuild Illinois is making connections between communities and giving residents options to get to where they need to go,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “The new service between two great Illinois cities strengthens our multimodal system of transportation and shows once again why our state is the transportation hub of North America.”

Other projects in the train service include improved grade crossings, upgraded bridges, and double-tracking at various locations.

Travel time is predicted to be slightly less than two hours between the two cities with two round trips per day planned.

Engineering studies will be required to determine the type of track improvements needed to allow increasing speeds from existing freight operations that peak at 40 mph to enable passenger speeds of 79 mph between Elgin and Rockford.

A new website offers an overview of the project with status updates and public informational meeting schedules.

An interactive map can also be found online.