Metra passenger rail service coming to Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. — State government officials announced today that a new Metra line will add passenger rail service stops in Huntley, Rockford and Belvidere.
With all of the challenges that Belvidere has faced over the last several years surrounding the Stellantis Plant and its future, this is a step in the right director to help bring more jobs to their economy. Small business owners in the downtown area are hoping it will also show people what their community has to offer.
"We have some really cool, unique businesses down here," said manager of Big Jon's More Than Dogs Cooper Simon-Tobin. "Anything that can bring people to the downtown area I'm super supportive of."
Plans are still being made to determine where the station will be built in the community. Business owners in Belvidere hope the new stop will mean increased foot traffic in their stores and more revenue generated for the city.
"I think it would be great because right now people are just kind of a bedroom community," said Uniquely 815 owner Dean Chambers. "They get up and they leave- this would bring them back into town at night. I think that would be great for the whole area."
The train will take passengers to and from Chicago, making stops in Rockford, Huntley and the Chicagoland area along the way. With service scheduled to begin in 2027, residents can begin to think about what the train might provide for their community in the coming years.
"I truly hope that it brings more people along that Metra route- that train route- to patronize our businesses, and especially our museum here in town," said Boone County Museum of History Director Anna Pivoras.
For more information on the project, visit Chicago to Rockford | Illinois Passenger Rail (chicagotorockfordrail.org)
An interactive map of the service line can be found at Interactive Map | Chicago to Rockford | Illinois Passenger Rail (chicagotorockfordrail.org).