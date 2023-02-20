Meridian's Dr. Caposey among four finalists considered for 'National Superintendent of the Year' award

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. — On Thursday, February 16, Dr. PJ Caposey was named among four nationwide finalists to be considered for the title of the "National Superintendent of the Year."
The recognition is announced at the National Conference on Education which took place in San Antonio, Texas, this year.
Ultimately, Kevin McGowan of Brighton Schools from New York was named the winner.
Caposey has worked for Meridian CUSD 223 for ten years and was the fifth superintendent in three calendar years when he was first named to his current position.
Under Caposey's guidance, Meridian CUSD 223 has passed two referenda, became financially stable, and has been recognized numerous ways for both academic and technological achievements
Dr Caposey noted, “This was a once-in-a-career opportunity and I worked hard to soak up every minute of the experience. Dr. McGowan is a great man and leader and more than worthy of this recognition. I am proud to have this opportunity to represent Meridian 223 on the national stage.”
Caposey added that every winner of the award in the past decade has come from a district at least twice as large as Meridian and he felt proud to give voice to the work being done in rural districts throughout the country.
Every year, the School Superintendent's Association names a National Superintendent of the Year with a rigorous application process.
In Illinois, the recognition is provided by the Illinois Association for School Administrators which named Dr. Caposey the Illinois winner in November 2022.