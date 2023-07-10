Meridian CUSD #223 secures grant to provide digital upgrades in all schools

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. — Meridian CUSD #223 announced Monday that the school district has received a Digital Equity Grant through the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE.)
After a rigorous evaluation process, ISBE awarded the grant and acknowledged Meridian CUSD #223's commitment to enhancing digital media experiences for students.
This grant allows the organization to supply digital upgrades in all schools, including numerous academic support and extensions for Graphics classes.
In addition, the upgrades will allow the high school to be outfitted with:
- Cutting-edge digital media equipment
This includes: screen printing equipment, a digital printing press, an industrial paper cutter, and video production equipment such as cameras, lights, and audio recording devices
- Installation of engaging video boards in the main gymnasium
The boards will:
-Enhance sports and event experiences
-Serve as a valuable educational asset
-Show real-time scores, instant replays, team introductions, and informative messages
-Provide learning opportunities for students interested in sports broadcasting and event production
"We are incredibly grateful to the Illinois State Board of Education for offering this type of funding to allow this incredible opportunity," said Dr. PJ Caposey.
"This grant will enable us to create an inclusive and innovative learning environment where students can develop their digital literacy skills and explore their creativity. The digital media equipment and video boards will open up a multitude of opportunities for our students and transform their educational experience."