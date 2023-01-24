Meridian 223's Board of Education names next Superintendent

STILLMAN VALLEY — During a Special Board Meeting on Thursday, Meridian 223's Board of Education is expected to approve a multi-year contract for Dr. Joe Mullikin to take over for Dr. PJ Caposey as the next Meridian 223 Superintendent.
Dr. Mullikin will be immediately moved in the role of Assistant Superintendent while also continuing his previous role as Highland Elementary School Principal.
Dr. Mullikin will officially move into the Superintendent role on July 1, 2024.
Before his promotion, Dr. Mullikin served as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal in his ten years at Meridian.
He is an award-winning educator, consultant, speaker, and leader.
In addition to his role as the principal of Highland Elementary School, he serves as the director of data and assessment and continuous improvement for Meridian 223.
Dr. Mulikin is also an adjunct professor for Judson University.
His dissertation was focused on the impact that character education programs played on school culture during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board President John Smith led the process to determine who the next Superintendent of the district would be, saying, "I have the utmost confidence in Joe. I do not think he has the potential to be good, I believe he has the potential to be truly great. As a Board, we have had the privilege of witnessing the maturation process of Dr. Mullikin in many roles in our district. He has truly earned this opportunity to lead our district.”
Smith also pressed the importance of naming an internal candidate to the position.
Dr. Mullikin said that he was thrilled about this opportunity. He continued, “I have thoroughly enjoyed and loved my time with the district. Meridian is a special place and a wonderful community and I look forward to the opportunity to lead this district to achieve more amazing things.”
The Board of Education will vote on this contract proposal on Thursday.
Dr. Mullikin's contract as Superintendent extends through June of 2027.