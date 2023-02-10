 Skip to main content
Mercyhealth's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit babies are ready for the Super Bowl

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Babies in Mercyhealth's Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside are scoring touchdowns with their Super Bowl LVII-themed accessories.

"Dressing the babies up for special events and holidays helps give families a sense of normalcy," says Nikki Tourtillott, NICU transport coordinator.

Babies in the NICU often stay for several weeks and up to months at a time.

Mercyhealth's Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside is home to the region's most experienced Level III 52-bed NICU.

The NICU also has the region's only 12-bed Small Baby Unit that cares for preemies, or babies born less than 30 weeks' gestation.

