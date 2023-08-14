Mercyhealth's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit babies are ready for school

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Babies in Mercyhealth's Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside are getting into the school spirit with their back-to-school-themed accessories.

Babies in the NICU often stay for several weeks and up to months at a time.

Mercyhealth's Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside is home to the region's most experienced Level III 52-bed NICU.

The NICU also has the region's only 12-bed Small Baby Unit that cares for preemies, or babies born less than 30 weeks' gestation.