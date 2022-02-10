Mercyhealth partners with financial service to help patients pay easier

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Merychealth has partnered with a financial service company to make it easier for hospital patients to make payments.
The Rockford hospital announced it will now accept Synchrony Bank's Care Credit.
This new system has more than 240,000 medical providers which will work with patients to figure out the best financial plan.
Kimberly Scaccia, vice president of the Care Credit program, hopes a plan like this will help encourage people to not put off going to the doctor.
"People are either scared to go to the hospital or cant afford that this is a great option if you are in that second bucket and you don't want that second bill," Scaccia said.
If you want to see if you are eligible for the Care Credit program, you can download the Epic MyChart app to apply.