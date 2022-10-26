Mercyhealth Nurse Helps NICU Babies Celebrate Their First Halloween

ROCKFORD (WREX) - One dedicated nurse at the Mercyhealth Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is making sure that her littlest patients celebrate their first Halloween.
It's always a sight to get to see babies in their costumes, however if a baby is born prematurely a traditional costume isn't always an option.
NICU Nurse JoAnn Gorsline is the hero making Halloween a dream come true for those babies still in the hospital.
For the past 7 years JoAnn has been making unique handmade costumes for babies who stay in the NICU during Halloween.
They're dressed from a hamburger to a peacock and everything in between.
"The parents love it, we get so many comments from parents about how much they love having a costume that they can take pictures of their baby... Their first Halloween that they had to spend in the NICU and not at home," says Nurse Gorsline.
This year JoAnn added two new costumes to the mix, a fox and an ice cream cone.