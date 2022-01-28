Mercyhealth keeps its workers safe and ahead of the nationwide vaccine mandate for health care workers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Thursday, a vaccine mandate went into effect for health care workers in about half the states in the country.
As the mandate challenged some hospitals, Mercyhealth stayed ahead well before it hit.
It has prepared for the mandate since the fall of 2021.
The hospital says implementing guidelines early on put them ahead of the curve.
"Mercyhealth rolled out a vaccine approach in late 2021," said Alen Brcic, VP CPO at Mercyhealth. "It allowed us to have about 91 percent of our workforce vaccinated, and 99.9 percent of individual compliance with our vaccine approach at that time."
Mercyhealth says it continues to follow the CMS COVID-19 guidelines closely.
The hospital worked hard from last September through November to get its workers vaccinated.
It was able to get so many of its workers vaccinated by holding town halls, individual meetings, and having its doctors encourage people to get their shot.
Fears of workers quitting because of the mandate was not a major concern.
Brcic says engaging workers with proper resources was a success across the board.
"In a lot of one-on-one engagements and discussions," said Brcic. "I am grateful and humbled by our physician's willingness to engage in dialogue, be open minded, listen, and really try to insure that we are stating factually correct information as this situation is changing."
The hospital hopes to reach a perfect 100 percent compliance rate from its workers by the end of March of 2022.