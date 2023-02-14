Mercyhealth Intensive Care Unit babies celebrate Valentine's Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Babies in Mercyhealth's Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside are dressed up to bring love and hope this Valentine's Day.
Mercyhealth likes to dress up the babies during their stay on holidays to brighten the mood and lift family's spirits while they are going through a hard time; since babies can be in the NICU for extended periods of time.
Mercyhealth's Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside has a 52-bed Level III NICU with 12 for the Small Baby Unit.
The Small Baby Unit cares for premature babies, or preemies who are born at less than 30 weeks gestation.