Mercyhealth honors organ donors with flag raising ceremony

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Mercyhealth's Javon Bea Hospital, along with Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network hosted a flag raising ceremony.
The event honored organ, tissue and eye donors.
The event was held in recognition of National Donate Life Month, which was established to help raise awareness about donation and to honor those who have saved lives through the gift of donation.
One mother who lost her son in a motorcycle accident said her son's donations has saved lives around the world.
"With that he was able to save six peoples lives with his organs he was able to give 8 skin graphs, 6 tendons and 149 bones. They live in 22 states and in 2 countries," Mother of Donor Son, Joy Beach said.
Through the work of Gift of Hope, since 1986 nearly 10,000 organ donors have saved over 26,000 lives in Illinois.