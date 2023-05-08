Mercyhealth Honors Flight Crew for 35 years of service

ROCKFORD — Mercyhealth held a commemorative dinner celebrating a group of first responders who have served Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin communities for 35 years.
That group is a part of REACT, which is based in Rockford and gives helicopter transportation for patients in critical condition. They have been around since 1987, and the current staff has served since 1991.
This REACT crew is the area's only flight team in the Mercyhealth system. The dinner honoring this crew was held in April at Lino's Restaurant in Rockford.