Mercyhealth holds 2022 Project SEARCH graduation for local high school students

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local hospital held a graduation ceremony for local high school students getting a start in their careers in healthcare.
Mercyhealth hosted the graduation ceremony for eight graduates of their Project SEARCH program Thursday.
Project SEARCH is a nine- to 12-month program, providing training and education leading to competitive employment for those with cognitive disabilities.
The program helps high school students develop good work habits through individualized skills training and job development.
Jessica Ingenito, Employment Specialist with the Project SEARCH program, says the progress the students showed was remarkable.
"First they came in very nervous, by the third rotation they were all up and ready," Ingenito says. "We checked them very frequently in the beginning, whereas at the end, we didn't have to check on them as frequently because the departments were saying they were doing fabulously and they were very independent and understood the tasks at hand."
Project SEARCH involves a partnership between Mercyhealth, the Belvidere School District, Vocational Rehabilitation, and RAMP to work with area high school students.
The ceremony was held at Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital on Rockton Ave.