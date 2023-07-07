Mercyhealth EMS Week at Rockford City Market

ROCKFORD — Mercyhealth has a booth weekly at Rockford City Market. This week they highlighted Prehospital and Emergency Medical Services.
At City Market, they had information on their offerings and were looking to get the community both informed and involved.
13 WREX spoke with one of Mercyhealth's EMS instructors who gave more information on what they hope to share with community members at the market.
"I am not a forefront person. I'm not on an ambulance anymore. I like to get out there and talk to everybody about what we teach and what we do and what it takes to become an EMT or paramedic so people who may be on the fence of I want to get into healthcare but maybe not be in a nursing position can explore that," Elizabeth Gay said.
She also shared what they had planned for their booth.
"I'm going to be out there handing out brochures about our education courses alongside of just educating what we do in the office. Like I said, supportive role, so we have to make sure the community knows that we're not only here to support them but to support the people who do support them," Gay said.
Kari Cieslak and Jonathon Hartmann are two healthcare providers who work on the REACT helicopter transport team. They gave insight into what they do to help Rockford community members on a daily basis.
"We provide a high level of critical care for the surrounding counties and communities of Rockford. We carry blood, we provide O Negative and plasma resources. We can ultrasound, chest tube, because we do a high level of critical care for very sick patients and injured patients on scenes," Hartmann said.
Hartmann shared how important being present at events like City Market is to them as they build familiarity within the community.
"I just think it's great to get out there and interact with the community so they know us, we know them. Just that face to face interaction not just in a medical crisis or a medical emergency," Hartmann said.
Cieslak also echoes this statement as they use it as a way to inform community members.
"We also think it's important to be visible in the community so they can see that we exist and that our resources are available," Cieslak said.
Mercyhealth has been involved in City Market for over ten years and continues to have a booth that highlights different healthcare professionals weekly.