Mercyhealth displays mobile disaster response facility in Rockford

  • Updated
Mercyhealth Disaster Facility.jpg

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local hospital showed how it would respond to a disaster Thursday.

Mercyhealth set up its fully-equipped, 1,900 square-foot health care mobile disaster response facility Thursday at Javon Bea Hospital on Rockton Ave.

The facility is meant to assist at mass casualty incidents as well as with de-contamination protocols and vaccine clinics.

Nick Jupin, Readiness and Response Coordinator, says the unit provides a lot of useful resources for patients, including treatment of a wide range of injuries.

"It's designed with everything you need to set up a facility to treat any type of patient," Jupin says.

The mobile disaster response facility also contains a mobile morgue.

