Mercyhealth displays mobile disaster response facility in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local hospital showed how it would respond to a disaster Thursday.
Mercyhealth set up its fully-equipped, 1,900 square-foot health care mobile disaster response facility Thursday at Javon Bea Hospital on Rockton Ave.
The facility is meant to assist at mass casualty incidents as well as with de-contamination protocols and vaccine clinics.
Nick Jupin, Readiness and Response Coordinator, says the unit provides a lot of useful resources for patients, including treatment of a wide range of injuries.
"It's designed with everything you need to set up a facility to treat any type of patient," Jupin says.
The mobile disaster response facility also contains a mobile morgue.