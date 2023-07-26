MercyHealth at Home-Rockford set to Hold career fair Thursday

ROCKFORD -- MercyHealth at Home Rockford is holding a job fair Thursday for those looking to secure a career in the medical field. The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 4233 East State Street.
MercyHealth at Home provides short-term skilled care in the patient's home. They are looking to hire for a variety of positions a few of them include:
Home health and hospice RN's
Licensed social workers
LPN's
Speech and language pathologists
Oasis auditor
The company also says there are full-time and part-time jobs available for nursing and other clinical roles. Some of the roles could be offered up to a $20,000 signing bonus and those who attend the event have a chance to win a $300 Visa gift card.