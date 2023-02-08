Menzies Aviation expands cargo operations to Chicago Rockford International Airport

ROCKFORD — Menzies Aviation, the world's largest aviation service provider with operations in 58 countries, is expanding its United States cargo operations to Chicago Rockford International Airport.
The company will occupy Building 3 of the International Cargo Center at the airport and provide cargo and freighter-handling services to both chartered and scheduled flights.
The Greater Rockford Airport Authority (GRAA) approved a 10-year lease agreement of the 50,000-square-foot facility at its January 26 board meeting that will start June 1.
“We’re pleased to be partnering with globally recognized air cargo handler Menzies Aviation. The Menzies investment in Chicago Rockford International Airport is testament to our airport infrastructure and the efficiencies that can be achieved in air cargo outside of the large passenger hub airports,” said Mike Dunn, executive director of RFD.
“Over the past eight years, we have invested over $200 million in air cargo operations. This investment has helped build RFD as one of the largest economic engines in the Rockford region and Northern Illinois and grown RFD’s ability to handle large scale operations, while remaining efficient and providing our partners with the ability to move goods quicker and saving them time and costs. With Emery Air, the first cargo handler to operate at RFD, and Menzies Aviation working on the field, we expect enhanced growth of our international cargo business. We look forward to developing our partnership with Menzies Aviation and welcoming them to the RFD community.”
Menzies Aviation will create about 60 to 70 additional jobs on airport grounds, adding to its workforce of 35,000 worldwide.
Recruitment to fill positions will start in the second quarter of 2023.
Jobs include leadership positions, cargo service agents, cargo clerical operations agents, ramp agents, and load masters.
Menzies cited Chicago Rockford International Airport's size, location, and positive attitude as selling points for its 72nd cargo location on six continents.
“Emphasis on the importance of secondary airports like RFD were highlighted during the pandemic as nearby passenger hubs reached capacity and carriers looked elsewhere. Despite the current, cyclical downturn in cargo volume, we see secondary airports becoming more attractive due to less congestion, lower costs and great surrounding infrastructure, which will expedite goods getting from airport to final destination. In combination, these benefits will result in significant carbon savings to the shippers. We are confident that, in partnership with RFD, we will attract scheduled freighters and specialized cargo to be handled safely, efficiently and with the required certified standards applied,” Fordree said.
Chicago Rockford International Airport is home to the second-largest UPS hub in North America, a major base of operations for Amazon Air, and serves international airlines and freight forwarders including DB Schenker, DSV, HAE, Senator International, ABX Air, ATI, National Airlines, and Atlas Air.