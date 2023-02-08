Menzies Aviation expanding to the Rockford Airport

ROCKFORD — Menzies Aviation plans to expand its operations to the Chicago Rockford International Airport.
They will work in Building 3 of the International Cargo Center at the airport after a 10-year lease agreement was approved at the January 26th board meeting.
Menzies Aviation will provide freighter handling and cargo services to scheduled and chartered flights.
Zack Oakley, the Deputy Director of Operations and Planning at the Rockford Airport, said having the new provider in the area will help to keep the city ahead.
"Having them here in Rockford will help us to continue to offer new capacity, new services, just makes Rockford more competitive," Oakley said.
This new addition to the Rockford Airport will bring more employment opportunities to the airport, which they will begin recruiting for in the second quarter of the year.
"It's another 60-70 jobs related to the processing and handling of aircraft and international air cargo goods so, it's just more of those positions from management to hourly workers," Oakley said.
Menzies Aviation is the world's largest aviation services provider. They will begin their operations in Rockford June 1st.