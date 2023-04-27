Mental health professional speaks out on Sexual Assault Awareness

ROCKFORD (WREX) — April is Sexual Assault Awareness month, and as the month comes to a close, a local mental health professional, and survivor, shares the impact an event like this can have on a person; and how to support survivors.
"When an individual experiences a traumatic incident, such as a sexual assault, it absolutely changes the way that they operate within their environment," the Aspen Clinic Director for Aspen Counseling, Leah Scanlan said.
"Oftentimes, what we maybe considered to be a safe place or refuge or, we were surrounded by people that we trusted, suddenly, that sort of turned upside down."
Even those who do not have a history of mental illness, an event like this can bring sudden changes to the brain, and changing how a person is completely.
"We're sort of thrust into this space where we have to navigate a new normal," Scanlan said.
"I think this is true for many people that experienced a traumatic incident is it becomes sort of "before this and after this".
A sharp line cutting through ones memory. Some effects from sexual abuse include, higher rates of clinical depression, anxiety disorders, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, eating disorder, or even substance use issues.
"The best thing that we can do is to really come alongside survivors and acknowledge that they are believed," Scanlan said.
"That we understand that this is going to take work, and that we're here to support them in any way that we can."
As a sexual assault survivor herself, Scanlan, recalls not understanding the effects, until she went through a similar experience herself.
"Prior to my incident, I always had the mindset of, "why would somebody ever feel ashamed that that happened to them, it obviously wasn't their fault, and they didn't do anything to invite that type of that type of violence or that type of violation,"" Scanlan said.
"After the fact, it was one of the first feelings that hit me."
The important thing to remember is that survivors are not alone, and that resources are available to them.
Some resources include, (NAMI) the National Alliance of Mental Illness, the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, or locally at Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling, which has a 24 hour crisis center, and provides counseling for survivors.