Mendota man killed in Thursday evening crash in DeKalb County

SHABBONA, Ill. (WREX) — A Mendota man is dead after he ran through a stop sign, causing a crash in rural DeKalb County Thursday evening.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says officers were called to the intersection of University Rd. and US 30 near Shabbona just after 6 p.m. Thursday for a two-car crash.

Authorities say a white Toyota sedan, driven by William Morano, of Mendota, was going south on University Rd. and ran through the stop sign at US 30.

Morano pulled out in front of an Aurora man, driving a Ford SUV, driving west on the highway, and hit Morano's car on the driver's side. Morano's car stopped off of the roadway after the crash.

Morano was pronounced dead at the scene by the DeKalb County Coroner's Office. The driver of the SUV was taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in Sycamore with minor injuries.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says that no citations have yet been issued, but the crash is still under investigation.

