 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Winds gusting to 50 mph, blowing and drifting snow, and
dangerously cold wind chills expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Illinois and northwest
Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Blowing snow will result in near white out conditions
in rural and open areas along north to south oriented roadways.
In additional to greatly reduced visibilities, snow will drift
over north to south roads, resulting in snow covered roads and
hazardous travel conditions. Some power outages could occur as
well due to the strong winds today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30
to 40 below zero through tonight can cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

The latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-
800-261-7623.

&&

Men to compete in Olympic Artistic Swimming for first time at Paris 2024

  • Updated
  • 0

Male athletes will be allowed to compete in Olympic Artistic Swimming events for the first time at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the aquatic sports' global governing body FINA said on Thursday.

The news comes after the International Olympic Committee approved World Aquatics' request to permit the inclusion of men at the Games. Artistic Swimming was known as Synchronized Swimming until 2017.

At the Paris Olympics, men will be permitted in the team Artistic Swimming event. Each team is made up of eight athletes, with a maximum of two men allowed per team.

"This is a day of celebration for those who have campaigned for the inclusion of men in the sport at the Olympic Games and who have pioneered men's participation," said FINA in a statement.

Men have been allowed to compete in the sport at the World Aquatics Championships since 2015.

"Aquatics sports are universal and men have proven themselves to be excellent artistic swimmers," World Aquatics President Husain Al-Musallam said of the rule change.

"I look forward to seeing this new dimension of artistic swimming being shared with the world in Paris. The inclusion of men in artistic swimming is a great credit to all those who have worked for many years to make this happen."

American athlete Bill May, who became the inaugural winner of the mixed duet technical event alongside Christina Jones in 2015, hailed the landmark announcement.

"The inclusion of men in Olympic Artistic Swimming was once considered the impossible dream," May said.

"This proves that we should all dream big. The male athletes have endured. Now, through their perseverance and the help and support of so many, all athletes may stand alongside each other equally, reaching for Olympic glory," May added.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.