Memorial services for late North Park firefighter to be held next week

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — The North Park Fire Protection District has announced information about memorial services honoring Firefighter and Engineer Brian Rehnberg, who died on Christmas Day. He was 50 years old.
Officials say he died just after coming home from his shift where he responded to multiple calls. North Park Fire Chief Joel Hallstrom says Rehnberg's death is being treated as a line of duty event.
Chief Hallstrom says he and the entire department are mourning the loss of a good friend and respected colleague.
"He was a loving friend, mentor and an outstanding firefighter whose passion was providing caring and compassionate service to the public," Hallstrom said in a statement. "Brian's love and passion for the fire service was unmatched and unwavering."
Memorial services are planned for Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the Indoor Sports Center at 8800 E. Riverside Blvd. in Loves Park.
The visitation will run from 10 a.m. until the funeral service begins at 1 p.m. Uniformed personnel are asked to arrive at 12:30 p.m. for a walkthrough before the service.
Afterwards, a procession with leave the Indoor Sports Center for the Fitzgerald Funeral Home at 1860 S. Mulford Rd., where Rehnberg's final call will be placed.
Rehnberg served with the North Park Fire Protection District since November 2008. Previously, he has served as an Explorer with the Rockford Fire Department, then began his fire service career with the Cherry Valley Fire Protection District in 1999.
Rehnberg also served as an EMT with Lifeline Ambulance and the Kirkland Fire Protection District.