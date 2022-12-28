 Skip to main content
...The Flood Advisory continues for the following river in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.
Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in these areas. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.


Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected to be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Rockton.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.8 feet.
- Forecast...Water levels may continue to fluctuate. The river
is expected to fall below 8.5 feet on Sunday.
- Action stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Memorial services for late North Park firefighter to be held next week

  • Updated
  • 0
Firefighter Rehnberg.jpg

North Park Fire Chief Joel Hallstrom says Rehnberg's death on Christmas Day is being treated as a line of duty event.

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — The North Park Fire Protection District has announced information about memorial services honoring Firefighter and Engineer Brian Rehnberg, who died on Christmas Day. He was 50 years old.

Officials say he died just after coming home from his shift where he responded to multiple calls. North Park Fire Chief Joel Hallstrom says Rehnberg's death is being treated as a line of duty event.

Chief Hallstrom says he and the entire department are mourning the loss of a good friend and respected colleague.

"He was a loving friend, mentor and an outstanding firefighter whose passion was providing caring and compassionate service to the public," Hallstrom said in a statement. "Brian's love and passion for the fire service was unmatched and unwavering."

Memorial services are planned for Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the Indoor Sports Center at 8800 E. Riverside Blvd. in Loves Park.

The visitation will run from 10 a.m. until the funeral service begins at 1 p.m. Uniformed personnel are asked to arrive at 12:30 p.m. for a walkthrough before the service.

Afterwards, a procession with leave the Indoor Sports Center for the Fitzgerald Funeral Home at 1860 S. Mulford Rd., where Rehnberg's final call will be placed.

Rehnberg served with the North Park Fire Protection District since November 2008. Previously, he has served as an Explorer with the Rockford Fire Department, then began his fire service career with the Cherry Valley Fire Protection District in 1999.

Rehnberg also served as an EMT with Lifeline Ambulance and the Kirkland Fire Protection District.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

