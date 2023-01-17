Memorial service to be held Thursday for woman shot at Pinnon's butcher shop

UPDATE:
Peggy Anderson's memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 19 at the Cathedral of Saint Peter at 9:00 a.m. followed by a celebration of mass at 10:30 a.m.
The original story is below.
ROCKFORD (WREX) — A 63-year-old Rockford woman has been identified by the Winnebago County Coroner as a shooting victim at Pinnon's butcher shop.
On Wednesday, January 11 around 4:48 p.m., the Winnebago County Coroner's Office was called to respond to a shooting victim.
The shooting victim has been identified as 63-year-old Peggy Anderson of Rockford.
Initial investigation showed that on Wednesday afternoon, Ms. Anderson was involved in an altercation with a male suspect.
During the altercation, the suspect shot Ms. Anderson.
Ms. Anderson was given medical aide and taken to a local hospital's emergency department.
Treatment efforts were not successful and Ms. Anderson was pronounced dead at 4:03 p.m.
On January 12, an autopsy was performed on Ms. Anderson.
Findings showed that Ms. Anderson died of a gunshot wound.
Ms. Anderson was an employee of Pinnon's butcher shop.
Pinnon Meats put out this Facebook statement regarding the events:
The post mentions that Pinnon Meats will reopen on Friday, January 13 at 8:00 a.m.
The Rockford Police Department is still investigating this shooting incident.
The murder suspect is still at large and the police department is looking for public assistance in identification.