Memorial service honors fallen officers during National Police Week

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. — National Police Week continued in the Stateline on Wednesday, with the community coming together to remember their fallen family, friends, and colleagues in law enforcement.
The 43rd Northern Illinois Multi-Jurisdictional Honor Guard held a memorial service at Riverside Community Church in Machesney Park on Wednesday, honoring officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.
During the service, poems were read and songs were sung in honor of local men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The names of those remembered were read out loud as a candle was lit, either by an officer or a family member of the fallen officer.
A wreath was also filled with roses, each signifying one fallen officer from police departments across northern Illinois.
Katie Statler, a recruiter with the Rockford Police Department, says this service brings out all kinds of emotion as a member of law enforcement.
"It's always one of those moments where you have to bite this out of your cheek," Statler says. "I usually go home every year after this event with a hole in my cheek. Just trying to hold back the tears, seeing the audience and their reactions to the roses being placed on the wreath and their reactions when they see the family members come up and seeing the sacrifice that they still live every day."
National Police Week continues in the Stateline later this week with police officers going out to the Cherryvale Mall during all mall hours from Friday through Sunday. Officers will be there to meet with the community.