Memorial Day sun safety reminders and signs of skin cancer during Skin Cancer Awareness month

ROCKFORD — The sun has ultraviolet rays that can be harmful to your skin causing premature aging, and even skin cancer, the most common form of cancer in the US.
Apple Bodemer, UW Health Associate Professor Of Dermatology, says “While most of it is not life threatening, it can be very disfiguring. A lot of times we see people get parts of their face removed, we also see it at any part of the body so it's not just the face at risk, you need to be careful about the rest of your body.”
Signs of skin cancer happen over time. Dr. Ahmed Khan, Resident at UIC Rockford College of Medicine says to be aware of any suspicious lesions that appear on your skin.
“It starts to grow in size, has an irregular shape, if you have lighter skin it might be a darker lesion, darker skin it might be a slightly lighter lesion,” explains Dr. Khan.
He adds a common misconception is that by staying in the shade you are at a reduced risk… but sunlight can reflect off sand and water.
Health experts stress prevention is key by wearing things like wearing clothing that covers your arms and legs, wide brim hats, sunglasses and sunscreen.
“I hear people over and over again that come in in their 50s and 60s and regret some of their UV exposure from when they were younger because they just didn't think it would apply to them,” adds Bodemer.
And while it is typically more common in older populations, it's not unusual to see it in younger people.
Andrea Sapron, Nurse Practitioner at OSF HealthCare says “I do have some near and dear loved ones to me that have skin cancer. So when you think hey, it's never going to happen to you, just know that it can happen to anybody. It doesn't care what age, how healthy you are, skin cancer can come at any time.”
Dr Khan adds, “Do not neglect this. If you notice anything, bring it up to your primary care. Even if it is something totally benign, not something alarming, it's better to be safe than sorry.”
Experts say you should avoid direct sunlight during the sun's peak hours between 10 am and 4 pm and to stay away from tanning beds.