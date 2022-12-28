Mega Millions jackpot now up to $640 million with no Tuesday winner

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following river in Illinois... Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County. Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... An ice jam is affecting water levels in these areas. River forecasts during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors. Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected to be issued this evening. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park. * WHEN...Until Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.3 feet. - Forecast...Water levels may continue to fluctuate. The river is expected to fall below 8.0 feet next Tuesday. - Action stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&