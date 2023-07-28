Mega Millions jackpot at $910 million for Friday night’s drawing

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Ogle County in north central Illinois...
Northwestern De Kalb County in north central Illinois...
Southeastern Winnebago County in north central Illinois...

* Until 915 PM CDT.

* At 830 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rockford
Airport, moving northeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...
Rockford, Rockford Airport, Cherry Valley, Davis Junction,
Kirkland, New Milford, Monroe Center and Fairdale.

Including the following interstates...
I-39 between mile markers 110 and 123.
I-90 between mile markers 17 and 18.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT
FOR NORTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY...

At 821 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Durand, or 7
miles west of Rockton, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include...
Durand, Shirland and Harrison.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb,
DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle,
Lake IL, Lee, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Ogle,
Southern Cook, Southern Will and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana,
Jasper, Lake IN, Newton and Porter.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Underpasses may be
flooded. Roads and streets may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per
hour are possible this evening as a frontal boundary moves
across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana. Despite
relatively low soil moisture values due to ongoing drought
conditions in some areas, conditions are favorable for rain
rates that that could still cause flash flooding, especially
in urban areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch for flash flooding means rapid-onset flooding is
possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts.
Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests
along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the
latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding
develop.

&&

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT /3 AM EDT/ SATURDAY FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

LIVINGSTON

IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS

FORD                  IROQUOIS

IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS

BOONE                 DE KALB               LA SALLE
LEE                   OGLE                  WINNEBAGO

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

COOK                  DUPAGE                GRUNDY
KANE                  KANKAKEE              KENDALL
LAKE IL               MCHENRY               WILL

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST INDIANA

BENTON                JASPER                LAKE IN
NEWTON                PORTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,
BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM,
CHESTERTON, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DEMOTTE,
DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, DWIGHT, ELGIN, EVANSTON, FAIRBURY, FOWLER,
GARY, GIBSON CITY, GILMAN, GURNEE, HAMMOND, JOLIET, KANKAKEE,
KENTLAND, LA SALLE, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MARSEILLES, MCHENRY,
MENDOTA, MERRILLVILLE, MINOOKA, MOROCCO, MORRIS, MUNDELEIN,
NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, OTTAWA,
OXFORD, PARK FOREST, PAXTON, PLANO, PONTIAC, PORTAGE, RENSSELAER,
ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, ROSELAWN, SCHAUMBURG, STREATOR, SYCAMORE,
VALPARAISO, WATSEKA, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK,
AND YORKVILLE.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Peak heat index values of up to 105 to 110 degrees
occurring.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois and
northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Mega Millions jackpot at $910 million for Friday night’s drawing

  • Updated
  • 0
Mega Millions jackpot at $910 million for Friday night’s drawing

The current Mega Millions jackpot of $910 million would have a lump-sum value of $464.2 million.

 ANGELA WEISS/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

The grand prize for Mega Millions has risen to an estimated $910 million jackpot — its fifth largest of all-time. The next drawing is Friday.

(CNN) — The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $910 million for Friday night’s drawing, which would be the fifth-largest jackpot in the game’s history if one person matches all six numbers.

The prize would be $464.2 million if the winner chooses the lump-sum payout option.

No tickets matched all six numbers in the last drawing on Tuesday, according to the Mega Millions website.

Friday’s drawing, scheduled for 11 p.m. ET, will be the 29th since the jackpot was last won in New York on April 18.

If there’s a grand prize winner Friday, it would be the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, behind a ticket sold in Michigan that won $1.05 billion in 2021, according to Mega Millions.

The top Mega Millions jackpot to date was a record $1.537 billion prize won in South Carolina in 2018. It’s followed by a $1.348 billion ticket that was sold in Maine in January, and a $1.337 billion prize a year ago this month.

The Mega Millions drawing for the massive prize comes about a week after a Powerball ticket sold at a convenience store in Los Angeles matched all numbers to win a $1.08 billion prize – the third-largest Powerball jackpot.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.