Meals On Wheels driver makes an impact in his community

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Monday through Friday, John Silva makes his rounds delivering meals to those in need, and has done so now for 11 years. 

"That is the key to this, is that you are the only person that they see, so a kind word here and there, and concern, goes a long way," Silva said. 

'Meals On Wheels' operating out of Lifescape Community Services, provides meals for seniors ages 60 and up, free of charge, while meeting certain requirements. 

With a memorized route, John always brings meals on time, and recipients remembering him by name. 

"You're only there for a short while, it's my way of paying it forward," Silva said.

"I have been blessed when I was younger, now its my turn to do the same and I look forward in doing that."

Food preparations begin as early as 4:40 a.m., furthering the impact that drivers make. 

"We can't do what we do, without our staff and volunteers and it takes a certain mentality to work for a non-profit," Mike Hughes, the Executive Director of Lifescape Community Services in Rockford said.

"You got to think public service; if you don't have that mentality, you're not going to survive in a non - profit...John exemplifies that mentality."

