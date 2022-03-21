McNamara hopes repairing roads, housing and installing art will build safer neighborhoods

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While crime plagues cities across the Stateline, Rockford is adding to its layered approach to reduce violent crime in its neighborhoods with a new initiative.
Six communities in Rockford were selected to focus on improving this spring and summer due to its high percentage or increase in violent crime, according to Rockford's Mayor Tom McNamara.
More than 20 different organizations came together on Monday and planned what they will bring directly to those neighborhoods to stop crime in its tracks.
Kids can be seen riding bikes and scooters in the streets near Central Avenue and School Street. Darnell Brown lives nearby and wants improved safety and camaraderie within his neighborhood.
"Get the kids off the street. Keep them in school and all of that. Keep them out of trouble," said Brown when asked what improvements he would like to see.
Brown says one street in particular is prone to accidents. One incident even took the life of his four-year-old son.
"This street on Central has a little hill that you come up and you can't see nobody if they're crossing over," explained Brown. "There are a lot of cars that like speeding through there."
He hopes Rockford's new Neighborhood Improvement Initiative will repair roads and abandoned housing.
"We know throughout research that when you improve the physical aspect of a neighborhood you can reduce crime," said Mayor McNamara. "So we are going to be addressing blighted properties. We are going to be addressing overgrown lawns. We are going to make sure sidewalks are repaired."
McNamara says City Staff will add to its strategies to reduce crime and go door-to-door and offer critical resources.
"We need to do it in the easiest why possible because so many of our residents might be working two and three jobs and just don't have time to connect," said McNamara. "We are going to be working on everything from health; doing health screenings. We are going to make sure if you have a young child from the ages of 3-5, they get enrolled in early childhood education... if you need small critical home repairs, we are going to have youth build out there."
McNamara says this support is not a one time offer but will be extended continuously. Next year, an art piece representing the neighborhood will be installed by Rockford Area Arts Council. He hopes this along with continuous communication of resources will help families build a positive environment and thrive for years to come.
"We also want to inspire them. Instead of a young child walking to school and seeing a blighted home; I would much prefer that child walk to school and see an amazing sculpture," said McNamara.
City Staff will provide resources to the first neighborhood on April 22. Residents have been notified through a mailed flyer. The next five neighborhoods are scheduled throughout the summer.
Winnebago County is also working to improve public safety. Some board members on the Public Safety Committee are looking to partner with Ring Doorbell to purchase cameras with funds from the American Rescue Plan. Those cameras would then be given to residents who want one in certain districts. Committee Chair Burt Gerl says this program could help deter and solve crimes.