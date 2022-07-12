McHenry's Stratton Lock and Dam improvement project completed

MCHENRY -- On Wednesday, July 13, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Director Colleen Callahan will be joined by state, federal, and local leaders to commemorate the completion of the Stratton Lock and Dam project.
The project began in 2014 but was delayed during the two-year state budget deadlock.
In 2018, the project restarted and was completed in Spring of 2022.
The $22 million improvement project is operated by IDNR's Office of Water Resources to guarantee safe recreational boating on the Fox River Chain O'Lakes in Lake and McHenry Counties.
Close to 20,000 watercraft pass through the lock during boating season that runs between May 1 and November 1 every year.
Improvements included doubling the volume of the lock and replacing five deteriorated waterway gates with three new automated torque tube hinge gates.