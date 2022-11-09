McHenry County State's Attorney selected as lead counsel for SAFE-T Act lawsuit

MCHENRY COUNTY (WREX) -- The McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office was selected as lead counsel on SAFE-T Act litigation.
The selection came from the 62 other state’s attorneys who had filed similar suits challenging the constitutionality of the SAFE-T Act to litigate on their behalf.
Also selected as lead counsel were Kankakee County, Kendall County, Sangamon County, Vermillion County, and Will County.
As the case will be decided on legal issues, the parties have agreed to an expedited briefing schedule on cross-motions for summary judgment. A summary judgment occurs when a court decides the outcome of a case based on legal arguments without empaneling a jury, swearing in witnesses, or hearing evidence in open court.
The briefing schedule is as follows:
Cross Motions for Summary Judgement (35-page limit) due November 9, 2022
Responses to Motions for Summary Judge (35-page limit) due November 23, 2022
Hearing on Motions for Summary Judgement due December 6, 2022
Ruling expected December 13, 2022.