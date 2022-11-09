 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

McHenry County State's Attorney selected as lead counsel for SAFE-T Act lawsuit

  • 0
Gavel-Web-Pic

MCHENRY COUNTY (WREX) -- The McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office was selected as lead counsel on SAFE-T Act litigation.

The selection came from the 62 other state’s attorneys who had filed similar suits challenging the constitutionality of the SAFE-T Act to litigate on their behalf.

Also selected as lead counsel were Kankakee County, Kendall County, Sangamon County, Vermillion County, and Will County.

As the case will be decided on legal issues, the parties have agreed to an expedited briefing schedule on cross-motions for summary judgment. A summary judgment occurs when a court decides the outcome of a case based on legal arguments without empaneling a jury, swearing in witnesses, or hearing evidence in open court.

The briefing schedule is as follows:

Cross Motions for Summary Judgement (35-page limit) due November 9, 2022

Responses to Motions for Summary Judge (35-page limit) due November 23, 2022

Hearing on Motions for Summary Judgement due December 6, 2022

Ruling expected December 13, 2022.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you