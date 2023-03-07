 Skip to main content
McHenry County Deputy Jacob Keltner killed in action four years ago today

  • Updated
By Breane Lyga

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — March 7 is a somber day for many in the Stateline.

On that day in 2019, Illinois lost a man who dedicated his life to keeping the area safe.

Keltner served the McHenry County Sheriff's Department and the U.S. Marshals.

On March 7, 2019, Keltner and several other U.S. Marshals were called to Rockford to arrest Floyd Brown who was hiding at The Extended Stay Hotel.

When marshals knocked on the door to arrest Brown, he opened fire with an assault rifle. During the shootout, he hit and killed Keltner before driving away and leading law enforcement on an hours-long car chase towards Springfield.

Brown was recently found guilty and sentenced to 55 years behind bars for shooting and killing Keltner.

