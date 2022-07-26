 Skip to main content
Maywood 3-year-old girl found safe, Amber Alert canceled

  • Updated
  • 0
amber alert mom and daughter

UPDATE: The child has been found and is safe. The Amber Alert has been canceled.

The Illinois Amber Alert Notification system has been activated by the Maywood Police.

The have confirmed a child abduction that occurred at 1701 South 1st Avenue in Maywood.

Kyaira Montgomery is a Black Female, 3 years old, 3 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and maroon pants during a DVFS visitation with suspect Shaina K. Davis.

Davis is a Black Female, 31 years old, 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs 152 pounds.

Davis was last seen wearing a black and white dress. 

Kyaira is listed as a protected party from the Suspect in an Active Order of Protection.

Anyone with information should call 9-1-1.

