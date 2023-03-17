Mayor Tom McNamara visits Flinn Middle School in Rockford

ROCKFORD -- Students at Flinn Middle School were accompanied by Mayor Tom McNamara for lunch during the school's career cafe.
"I want to make sure every child in Rockford knows we care and love them," he said.
"It's exciting to see them wanting to know more about the community that they live in. We need these young kids not to just like where they live but need them to want to come back or stay here when they are done with their school."
McNamara says he enjoys visits to both public and private schools in the Rockford Public School District because it gives him a chance to connect with students on a more intimate level, proving no matter how small they think they are; they play a vital role as citizens in the stateline.
"One thing that didn't happen today that I think is important is that I always ask the kids who my boss is, and you get really funny answers, but they don't understand that they are actually my boss," McNamara said.
"They call Rockford home, that means they are my boss."