 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy (U)
for fine particulate matter for the Chicago Metropolitan and Rockford
regions on Tuesday June 27th. In addition, the Agency forecasts
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) for fine particulate matter
statewide for Wednesday June 28th.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada is moving into the region, pushing air
quality into the unhealthy or worse categories. Air Quality Index
(AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at AirNow.gov, but
the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted this extra
alert.

Active children and adults especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma should avoid long or intense
outdoor activity. Everyone else should reduce outdoor activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov.

media contact...217 558 1536.

Mayor Tom McNamara makes Rockford Day announcement

  • Updated
  • 0
ROCKFORD DAY

ROCKFORD  — The City Of Rockford held a press conference announcing Rockford Day and inviting the community to spend dollars locally in celebration.

Between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m., the River District Association will host a downtown picnic party.

Midland States Bank will be doing a food giveaway and financial empowerment sessions. Midland States Bank will also hold a family fun event near Davis Park.

The Rockford Park District will offer games and activities at the Nicholas Conservatory and a concert at Sinnissippi Park.

Mayor Tom McNamara also asks the community to use the holiday to support local bussiness.

"The backbone of our city and what makes sure we have resilience is locally owned small businesses led by courageous entrepreneurs. Now we are sharing their talents with our community,” said Mayor Tom McNamara.

Rockford Day is Tuesday, August 15th. 

Tags

Recommended for you