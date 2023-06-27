Mayor Tom McNamara makes Rockford Day announcement

ROCKFORD — The City Of Rockford held a press conference announcing Rockford Day and inviting the community to spend dollars locally in celebration.
Between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m., the River District Association will host a downtown picnic party.
Midland States Bank will be doing a food giveaway and financial empowerment sessions. Midland States Bank will also hold a family fun event near Davis Park.
The Rockford Park District will offer games and activities at the Nicholas Conservatory and a concert at Sinnissippi Park.
Mayor Tom McNamara also asks the community to use the holiday to support local bussiness.
"The backbone of our city and what makes sure we have resilience is locally owned small businesses led by courageous entrepreneurs. Now we are sharing their talents with our community,” said Mayor Tom McNamara.
Rockford Day is Tuesday, August 15th.