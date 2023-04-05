Mayor Ken Williams to serve 3rd Term as Mayor of Oregon

OREGON — Following the mayoral race in Oregon, Mayor Ken Williams is projected to serve another term.
His top priority is investing more on the city's riverfront. There are already plans in the works to put in a walking path and add more housing to that area.
Williams says he'll also lean on his background in law enforcement to make sure the department is ready to best serve the community.
Another big push for Williams this term is investing in the next generation of leaders for the city.
“I've always tried to be a mayor for everybody. And put the vision out that would work and we do things to try to get input... I feel very confident that the future of our community is in good hands,” Williams tells WREX.
If you want to bring up concerns or questions to the mayor, you can join Mayor Williams for ‘Coffee with the Mayor’ the first Friday of every month at 9 a.m. at The Village Bakery located at 101 N. 3d St, Oregon, IL 61061.