Matt Summers leaving Freeport, becoming new Pecatonica Police Chief

PECATONICA — After a year where Pecatonica's top two police officers resigned after getting charged in separate incidents, the village has it's new leader in law enforcement.
Matt Summers will take over the police department, but it's not currently clear when the change will happen.
The Pecatonica Village Board approved the hire back in February and the village advertised a meet and greet with Summers for Tuesday, March 28.
Before Summers was hired, former Chief Michael Mund resigned after being charged with DUI and Sgt. Jeffrey Stacy is expected to reach a plea deal after being charged with several criminal offenses including official misconduct and intimidation.
Summers comes from Freeport where he worked as chief since 2019, but was with the department since 1995.
WREX reached out to the City of Freeport to see what the next steps are to name and acting chief as well as find a new chief, but we have not heard back at this time.