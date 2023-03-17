Match Day at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford

ROCKFORD — 56 medical students at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Rockford received their matches for where they will be working after graduation.
The students received residency opportunities all over the country, including in Illinois, California, and North Carolina, among others.
The Regional Dean of the College of Medicine at the university said Match Day is very exciting and shared how this group of medical students faced different challenges than others previously.
"Today's the most exciting day of the year. These students have worked for four years. They've had probably one of the most challenging medical school experiences learning during Covid, having to learn remotely, and learning how to take care of patients with Covid so they can give optimal care," said Alex Stagnaro-Green.
University of Illinois College of Medicine student, Will Graft, said Match Day was beyond what he could have expected.
"I'm so excited. I love this program and I'm so happy to be... I don't know. It's just a magical moment," said Graft. "I'm beyond my wildest dreams."
Reilly Wojciechowski has dreamed of working in medicine and was excited to find out she would work in the same city she studied in.
"I've wanted to go into family medicine for a long time so it just feels surreal that I finally get to do this in the place that I trained and learned here in Rockford," said Wojciechowski. "I'm excited to continue my training and again, just continue to serve this community."
Stagnaro-Green said he hopes the medical students graduating have a great career as they leave behind their schooling.
"We hope that they have as exciting and challenging and fulfilling career as we have all had as physicians, as educators, as scientists, as community leaders," said Stagnaro-Green. "Medicine is a fantastic field. You can make such an impact on the world and their door is just opening up."
As Wojciehowski gets ready for a new chapter, she thanks the people who have supported her along the way, including the faculty and her classmates.
"Our faculty and staff have just been so instrumental in helping us find resources and supporting us through the last 4 years, which have been very unique with the pandemic," said Wojciehowski. "Our classmates have been really supportive as well and we have forever friends here."