Mary's Market announces permanent closure of Edgebrook location

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A popular local restaurant says that one of their Rockford locations is closed for good.
Mary's Market has closed their location at the Edgebrook Shopping Center at the corner of Alpine and Highcrest Roads.
The location has been temporarily closed since January, but the restaurant has said the location will not reopen. This is their second store to close this year, after their Roscoe location shut down after only being open since 2019.
A sign on the front door directs customers to the remaining two Rockford locations, one on E. State St. and the other on McFarland Rd. in Rockford.
Phillip Raines, a vendor at Edgebrook's farmer's market, says the closure will hurt the weekly event.
"It drew a huge customer base that would actually come and eat, then go and shop in the market or shop in the market and come and eat," Raines says. "Now that Mary's Market isn't here, it's been kind of detrimental to the market."
Both Mary's Market locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.