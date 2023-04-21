ROCKFORD — Marshmallow's HOPE working on home for local veteran
The home was donated by the Winnebago County Trustee Program.
To apply, local veterans must meet certain criteria.
"It's going to be a Winnebago County Resident that is in need. There is an application on our website that they have to go through. We have a selection committee that will narrow it down to the top three and then the directors of our board will choose the top candidate," said Laura Kane, Marshmallow HOPE's founder.
The Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors shared why their community involvement goes beyond just business.
"I feel that it's really important to us in the Northwest Alliance of Realtors because we are so involved with the communities as is homeowners. Not just homeownership but supporting our homeowners and supporting people who have the opportunity to live in our area. And, it makes us feel really good everyday to be able to help them out in other ways than selling houses," Brandon Johnson said.
The Northwest Alliance of Realtors chooses a local organization to support yearly with Marshmallow's HOPE being selected by 2023.
They plan to complete construction in October with the selected veteran moving in before Veteran's Day in November.