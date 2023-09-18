Marshmallow's Hope invites the community to the 2023 BBQ block party celebration

ROCKFORD — a Stateline organization, Marshmallows Hope is working to help those in need and spread awareness for a good cause.

Marshmallow's Hope is a suicide and mental health awareness organization. Marshmallows Hope provides youth counseling, mentorship services, and a program to help a veteran in need.

Marshmallows Hope BBQ Block party on Saturday, September 16th, invited the community to view the progress on the rehabilitated home for one Winnebago County veteran.

The event was also in memory of Zachary Birkholz and Caden Fritz, who both lost their lives to suicide. However, their deaths pushed Birkholz's mom, Laura Kane, to start the Marshmallows Hope organization.

"I can not wait until we select that veteran and gift the home to them. I can't wait to see their reaction. It's a huge blessing. I may just do it again. I may be crazy enough to do it again,” said Kane.

"To know that my community is standing behind me to be able to make this happen is what life is about. That's what people who are struggling need to be shown. We can't allow people to suffer in silence or alone,” said Kane.

Marshmallows Hope plans to finish the home by Veterans Day on November 11th.