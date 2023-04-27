Marshmallow's Hope fundraising for $10,000 to renovate Project 4114 home

LOVES PARK — Hundreds of people gathered Thursday night to support a special cause of gifting a home to a Winnebago County Veteran.
Marshmallow's Hope hosted a fundraiser at Casey's Pub in Loves Park to raise $10,000 for costs of renovating and retro fitting the home that the organization has been working.
Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors has a Young Professionals Network which finds a worthy nonprofit every year and Marshmallow's Hope was picked for their cause.
"We're incredibly excited of the potential of a new home going to a veteran and that this is going to be a rehabbed home, helping an individual that fought for our country," said Conor Brown the CEO of Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors. "To have marshmallow hope connect a worthy veteran into homeownership, someone that you know, certainly can use our help is a worthwhile cause in our mind"
Marshmallow's Hope started by Laura Kane said this home is a metaphor of building people back up from mental health struggles.
"We're building it up just like internally, we can be built up, and then just gifting it to a veteran it's all in efforts of suicide prevention," said Kane. "I couldn't be more proud of our organization and everything that we've accomplished for people who are really struggling."
For more information on Project 4114 or if your interested in volunteering you can reach Kane at Laura@MarshmallowsHope.org. and for veterans interested in applying for the home visit Marshamallow's Hope website.